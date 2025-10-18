Yes Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 654 crore

Private sector lender YES Bank Ltd reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with net profit rising 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 654 crore, up from Rs 553 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 4.6 per cent to Rs 2,300 crore, compared to Rs 2,200 crore a year ago, highlighting steady growth in core operations. This came even as total interest earned saw a modest dip to Rs 7,378.84 crore from Rs 7,730.49 crore YoY. Operating profit before provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 1,296.50 crore from Rs 975.27 crore in the prior-year quarter.

On the asset quality front, YES Bank made notable progress. Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) fell to 0.3 per cent of net advances, down from 0.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter, while the Gross NPA ratio remained stable at 1.6 per cent YoY.

Provisions (excluding tax) and contingencies rose to Rs 418.95 crore from Rs 297.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

In a strategic development, The company noted Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) completed the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank on September 17, 2025, and subsequently increased its holding by 4.22 per cent, taking its total stake to 24.22 per cent.