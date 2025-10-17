YES Bank Q2 results: Check date, timing & previews of 5 analysts, concall details & more

YES Bank share price: The private-sector lender YES Bank is scheduled to announce its results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The company board of YES Bank shall meet to consider and approve the quarterly results of the lender.

YES Bank will also host a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial results. The concall shall be hosted post the quarterly earnings on the same day, that is Saturday, October 18 from 2.30 pm IST, which means that the results shall be announced before that.

It will be the first results and concall after the stake acquisition by Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) picked up a stake 24.22 per cent in YES Bank in September 2025 from lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and Carlyle-affiliate CA Basque Investments. The Japanese firm holds 759.51 crore shares in YES Bank.

Majority of analysts are expecting YES Bank to report a mild-to-strong growth in net interest income (NIIs), pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), net profit (PAT) on a year-on-year basis. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, numbers may remain muted. However, Kotak Institutional Equities see a sharp fall in the net profit and operating profit.

According to the brokerage firms tracking the stock, YES Bank is likely to report stable margins but limited loan growth, with profitability supported by recoveries, not core lending expansion. QoQ softness due to higher provisions or lower other income, with earnings volatility likely until growth stabilizes post-management transition.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a NIIs at Rs 2,290 crore, up 4.1 per cent YoY but down 0.4 per cent QoQ. Its pegs PPOP at Rs 991.8 crore, up 1.7 per cent YoY but down 27 per cent QoQ. NIMs are seen at 2.8 per cent, mostly flat on both year and sequential basis. Net profit is penciled at Rs 349.1 crore, up 36.7 per cent YoY and 56.4 per cent QoQ.

"We expect 4 per cent YoY growth in NII, led by slower loan growth and mix change. The bank is a bit more cautious in select segments of the retail portfolio. Deposit growth was slower at 7 per cent YoY. We expect NIM at 2.8 per cent but there is likely to be a lot of volatility, given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and impact of RIDF investments," said Kotak.

"We expect a steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter from the retail portfolio. We estimate slippages of Rs 1,200 crore. The earnings impact is difficult to forecast, given the nature of provisioning policy. Focus is shifting to rebuilding the business for the bank post the change in management," Kotak added.

JM Financial is expecting YES Bank's NIIs to come in at Rs 2,339.2 crore, up 6.3 per cent YoY but down 1.4 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,197 crore, up 2.7 per cent YoY but down 11.4 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 692.6 crore, up 25.2 per cent YoY but down 13.5 per cent QoQ. JM Financial also has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, shares of YES Bank plunged more than 4.58 per cent to Rs 22.06 on Friday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 70,000 crore. YES Bank shares hit its 52-week high at Rs 24.30 a week ago, but the stock has dropped 9 per cent from those levels.

Emkay Global Financial Services is expecting YES Bank to clock NIIs at 2,309.4 crore, up 2.4 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent QoQ, with stable net interest margins (NIMs) at 2.4 per cent. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,293.8 crore, up 32.7 per cent YoY but down 4.7 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 782.8 crore, up 41.5 per cent YoY but down 2.3 per cent QoQ.

"Growth, margins to remain subdued; however, better recoveries from ARC to support earnings. We expect slippages to remain elevated due to stress in retail loans," said Emkay, which expects NIMs to contract 6 bps QoQ to 2.4 per cent for the quarter," it said. Emkay has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers pencils YES Bank's NIIs to come in at Rs 2,325.1 crore, up 5.7 per cent YoY, but down 2 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,371.7 crore, 40.6 per cent YoY but down 1 per cent sequentially. Net profit is pegged at Rs 798.9 crore, up 44.5 per cent YoY, but flat sequentially. It has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank's to report a NIIs at Rs 2,294.9 crore up 4.3 per cent YoY but down 3.2 per cent QoQ with NIMs coming largely stable at 2.43 per cent. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,128.5 crore, up 15.7 per cent YoY but down 16.9 per cent QoQ. PAT is seen at Rs 763.9 crore, up 38.1 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ. It has a 'hold' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 20.