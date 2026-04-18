YES Bank Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 45% to Rs 1,068 crore; NII up 16% | Key highlights

YES Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The private sector lender's bottom line climbed to Rs 1,068.42 crore, up from Rs 738.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a 16 per cent growth, coming in at Rs 2,637.7 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 2,276.36 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter also edged higher to Rs 9,381.07 crore, up from Rs 9,355.39 crore a year ago, with other income contributing Rs 1,730.17 crore to the top line.



On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio shrank to 1.3 per cent, or Rs 3,604.93 crore at the end of Q4 FY26, dropping from 1.6 per cent, or Rs 3,935.61 crore, in the year-ago period. The Net NPA ratio also steadily improved, narrowing to a mere 0.2 per cent from 0.3 per cent last year.



"During Q4 FY26, in alignment with some of the evolving conservative provisioning practices, the bank has proactively strengthened standard asset provisioning coverage by making a one-time provision of Rs 341 crores," the bank said in its exchange filing.



"This does not reflect any deterioration in asset quality, impairment, or adverse credit development witin the portfolio," YES Bank added.



Vinay M. Tonse, Managing Director & CEO of YES Bank, said, "YES BANK concluded FY26 on a strong footing, delivering a Q4 RoA of 1.0% in line with our guidance, supported by a 20 bps improvement in NIMs, an improvement in cost to income ratio and the lowest GNPA and NNPA levels since FY20."

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“Business momentum continued to strengthen, with broad-based growth across advances and deposits, underpinned by a robust CASA-led deposit engine that contributed to lower Cost of Deposits," Tonse added.

