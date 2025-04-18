YES Bank Q4 results preview: Check earnings' expectations, date, timing, stocks targets

YES Bank is scheduled to report its results on Saturday, April 19, 2025. "The meeting of the board of directors of YES Bank will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the Quarter (Q4FY25) and year ended March 31, 2025," said the private lender.

YES Bank is likely to report its earnings in the afternoon on Saturday. Brokerage firms are expecting YES Bank to report a flattish growth in net interest income (NIIs) and pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, but year-on-year (YoY) rise in bottomline is likely to remain healthy. Net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain flat for the lender.



Kotak Institutional Equities expects muted NII growth (flat YoY), led by slower loan growth (10 per cent YoY) and mix change. It is a bit more cautious in select segments of the retail portfolio. Deposit growth is at 10 per cent YoY. "We expect NIM at 2.3 per cent (10 bps decline QoQ), but there is likely to be a lot of volatility, given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and the impact of RIDF investments," it said.

"We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter, mostly reflected in the changes to the value of security receipts, Earnings impact is difficult to forecast, given the nature of the provisioning policy. The focus is shifting toward rebuilding the business for the bank," Kotak added, which has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17.



According to JM Financial, YES Bank may report a revenue of Rs 2,209.2 crore, up 2.6 per cent YoY but down marginally on a QoQ basis. Its Ebitda may come in at Rs 1,040 crore, up 15.2 per cent YoY but down 3.6 per cent sequentially. The lender may report a net profit of Rs 608.1 crore up 34.6 per cent YoY but mostly flat on a quarterly comparison.

Ahead of its quarter earnings on Saturday, shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 18.09 on Thursday, rising 1.23 per cent for the day. The private lender commanded a total market capitalization of about Rs 57,750 crore. Indian stock markets will remain shut on Friday on the account of Good Friday.



Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers expects YES Bank to clock a NIIs at Rs 2,265.3 crore, up 5.2 per cent YoY and 1.9 per cent QoQ. PPoP may come in at Rs 1,112.9 crore, up 23.3 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ. Net Profit is seen at Rs 652 crore, up 44.3 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent QoQ. Anand Rathi currently has a 'sell' rating on the stock.



Goldman Sachs is penciling NIMs for YES Bank 2.15 per cent, remaining flat on the account of stable credit cost. However, it sees PPOP falling 30 per cent on a YoY comparison, while PPOP ROA falling to 60 per cent YoY. Goldman has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 15 per share.



However, the overseas brokerage has cited, improvement in liquidity environment leading to a sharp reduction in interest rates; moderating competition in its key portfolios; faster improvement in operating leverage; lower slippages keeping credit costs lower as the key triggers for the rerating of the stock.