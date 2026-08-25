YES Bank, SAIL, Hexaware Tech: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



Hexaware Technologies | Wait & Watch | Resistance: Rs 580 | Support: Rs 530

Hexaware is facing resistance near its 200 DEMA. However, over the last two sessions, the stock has taken support along a rising trendline, indicating buying interest at lower levels. The RSI has sustained around 40, which coincides with its recent swing-low zone and suggests momentum is holding firm. Hence, a fresh bullish setup can emerge on a closing breakout above Rs 580. Until then, Rs 530 remains the key support, while Rs 580 acts as the immediate resistance and breakout trigger.

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Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 190 | Stop Loss: Rs 174

SAIL is showing signs of a bullish setup as the stock has taken support near its 200-DEMA, indicating that the long-term trend support is holding. The price action around this important moving average suggests buying interest at lower levels. Momentum is also supportive, with RSI trading above its 45-period WMA and sustaining above the 50 level, indicating improving strength and a positive momentum bias. As long as the stock holds the key support zone, the current structure remains favourable for an upside move. The immediate support is placed at Rs 174, which becomes an important level to monitor on a closing basis. On the upside, Rs 190 is the key resistance and potential target zone. A sustained breakout above Rs 190 can further strengthen the bullish momentum.

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YES Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 22.95-24.05 | Support: Rs 22.01-21.49

YES Bank Ltd is showing a cautious-to-bearish setup on the daily chart. The stock is trading at Rs 22.55, below its 50-EMA at Rs 22.95, indicating near-term weakness, while the 200-EMA at Rs 22.01 remains an important support. RSI stands at 42.19, below its average of 44.67 and below the 50 mark, suggesting subdued momentum. DMI also remains weak, with -DI at 22.42 above +DI at 14.52, while ADX at 18.22 indicates that the prevailing trend lacks strong momentum. On the downside, Rs 22.01 and Rs 21.49 are key supports. A sustained move above Rs 22.95 can improve the structure and open the way toward Rs 24.05. Traders should remain cautious until momentum improves.