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YES Bank share price target: What can trigger a re-rating for the stock?

YES Bank share price target: What can trigger a re-rating for the stock?

Nomura said YES Bank aims to improve its core-ROA by improving margins and turning around its retail business and containing credit cost before benefits of SR recoveries fade out. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 8:27 AM IST
YES Bank share price target: What can trigger a re-rating for the stock?The YES bank management maintained its SR recovery guidance of Rs 800-1,000 crore in FY27E despite a lower quantum in Q1FY27.

Foreign brokerage Nomura in its latest note YES Bank Ltd said the private lender witnessed a broad-based strength across growth, margins and profitability in the June quarter and that its core return on asset (ROA) was catching up. It upped its target price on the stock to Rs 23 from Rs 21 earlier, but maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, saying positives are mostly priced in. 

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Nomura's target on YES Bank is higher than the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 21.10, based on 10 analyst projections. Brokerages such as Citi, Investec, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have either 'Sell' call or 'Underweight' rating on the stock.

Nomura said YES Bank aims to improve its core-ROA by improving margins and turning around its retail business and containing credit cost before benefits of Security Receipts (SR) recoveries fade out. 

"While the performance is on a gradually improving trajectory, YES Bank needs a strong profitability turnaround in its retail segment for further re-rating, in our view. We maintain our Neutral rating with a higher share price target of Rs 23, valuing the bank at unchanged multiple of 1.1x Mar-28F BVPS," Nomura said.
The foreign brokerage said YES Bank reported strong core pre-provision operating profit growth of 62 per cent YoY, which was 5 per cent above its estimate, led by strong net interest income (NII), robust fee income and inline opex. 

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"NII growth was supported by a 4 basis points QoQ margin improvement (vs our estimate of 3 bps decline QoQ) while fee income included a Rs 120 rcore interest on IT refund in 1Q27. A slightly higher credit cost of 56bp (vs estimate 50bp) was offset by strong treasury gains and a lower tax rate, resulting in PAT of Rs 1,072 (vs our estimate of Rs 840 crore)," Nomura said.

Excluding one-offs (interest on IT refund, SR recovery), PAT was 8 per cent above Nomura's estimate. 

The YES bank management maintained its SR recovery guidance of Rs 800-1,000 crore in FY27E despite a lower quantum in Q1FY27. We raise loan growth and margin estimates, resulting in 6-7 per cent higher earnings for FY27-28F. 

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"While Yes Bank’s return profile is on a gradually improving trajectory, we believe the current valuation at 1.1 times Mar-28F BVPS adequately captures the positives," Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 8:27 AM IST
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