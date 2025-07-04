YES Bank shares: 3 reasons why private lender is in focus today; check details

Shares of YES Bank are likely to remain in focus during the trading session on Friday on the back of multiple newsflow including its provision operational performance for the June 2025 quarter, credit rating and outlook, along with allotment of new shares under ESOP scheme. The lender informed about the same through multiple exchange filing with bourses.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sharing its operation update, YES Bank said that its loans and advances for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) have increased 5.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,41,355 crore from Rs 2,29,565 crore. However, its loans and advances dropped 2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 2,46,188 crore.

CASA (current account and savings account) rose 10.8 per cent YoY to 90,347 crore from 81,567 crore. However, its dropped from 97,480 crore in a previous quarter ending March 31, 2025. CASA ratio improved to 87.5 per cent for Q1FY26, standing at 86.6 per cent Q1FY25 and 86.5 per cent in Q4FY25.

The private lender reported a 4.1 per cent YoY growth in its deposits to Rs 2,75,921 crore from Rs 2,65,072 crore. However, QoQ numbers fell 3 per cent from Rs 2,84,525 crore as of December 31, 2025. Liquidity coverage ratio improved to 135.7 per cent sequentially, while annually it remained stable.

Advertisement

Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 20.15 on Thursday, falling nearly 0.7 per cent for the day. The lender commanded a market capitalization of 63,200 crore. The stock has gained nearly 20 per cent in the last three months, while it is up 16 per cent in the last one year. However, it is still 27 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 27.41 hit a year ago.

YES Bank is likely to report up to 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the June quarter, said ICICI Securities in its preview report and sees the lender to report a relatively healthy quarter. The brokerage sees YES Bank's Q1 profit at Rs 749.90 crore, up 49.3 per cent YoY. NII is seen growing 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,352 crore. It has a 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 20.

Advertisement

In another exchange filing, YES Bank said that CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings on its infrastructure bonds and tier-II Bonds to CARE AA- rating from CARE A+ rating. The outlook, however, remains stable. Also, it has reaffirmed its CARE A1+ rating on its certificate of deposits, said the private lender in its exchange filing.

YES Bank has infrastructure bonds of Rs 4,670 crore, while Tier-II bonds of Rs 8,900 crore. It has certificates of deposit of Rs 20,000 crore.

In another filing, YES Bank has finalized allotment of 16,29,450 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for Rs 13.73 apiece to realize Rs 2,23,75,927.50 to exercise stock options under ESOS 2020 scheme. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of YES Bank stands increased to Rs. 62,73,45,05,828 consisting of equity shares 31,36,72,52,914 of Rs 2 each, it said.