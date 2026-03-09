YES Bank shares fall 3% amid multiple updates; check stock reaction, details & more

YES Bank share price: Mumbai-based private sector lender YES Bank Ltd will be in focus on Monday on the back of multiple news flows. The stock dropped over 3 per cent during the opening tick to Rs 19.52, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 61,000 crore.

The biggest news for YES Bank comes in as the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as MD & CEO (Designate) of the lender, effective March 12, 2026 for a period of 3 years. The private company board has approved Tonse will take charge as the MD & CEO of the bank effective April 6, after Prashant Kumar, the current MD & CEO, demits office on April 5.

Advertisement

Related Articles

YES Bank's nomination and remuneration committee has approved allotment of 1,78,130 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each on March 06, 2026 pursuant to exercise stock options and the bank has realized Rs 20,22,317.50 by exercise of stock options. Consequent to this, the paid-up share capital stands increased to Rs 62,759,261,614 consisting of 31,379,630,807 shares of Rs 2 each.

Besides this, YES Bank also informed the exchange about an analyst/institutional investors meeting in advance. It is scheduled to meet 360 ONE Capital (B&K) 16th Annual Investor Conference on May 27-2 in Mumbai in physical mode. The company informed about the same through another exchange filing.

YES Bank clocked a 55.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net profit at Rs 951.62 crore, while its net interest income (NIIs) rose 10 per cent YOY to Rs 2,223 crore for the December 2025 quarter. YES Bank's net interest margins (NIMs) improved by 10 basis points (bps) to stand at 2.6 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

YES Bank's asset quality for Q3FY26 remained largely unchanged, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) edging down to 1.5 per cent, while net NPAs remained largely flat at 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis. The lender's total deposits grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2.92 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.