YES Bank shares hit 1-yr high; stock zooms 40% in 6 months; what should investors do?

Shares of YES Bank Ltd surged 8.39 per cent on Friday to touch a one-year high of Rs 24.30, before settling 7.14 per cent up at Rs 24.02. With this close, the stock has gained 40.06 per cent over the past six months.

The recent rally comes on the back of a significant stake acquisition by Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and the anticipation of the private lender's second-quarter (Q2) results scheduled for October 18, 2025.

In September, SMBC acquired a 24.22 per cent stake in YES Bank from lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of global investment firm Carlyle Group. The Japanese financial conglomerate now holds 759.51 crore shares in the bank.

From a technical standpoint, analysts highlighted that YES Bank remains in a bullish trend but cautioned about potential short-term consolidation.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said the stock's price breakout, rising volume and alignment of exponential moving averages (EMA) indicate a positive medium-term structure. He added that minor pullbacks or consolidation around Rs 22 could occur due to overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) levels. Vithlani suggested a buy range of Rs 22–22.50, with short- and medium-term targets of Rs 26.50 and Rs 29, respectively, and a stop loss at Rs 20.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran observed that YES Bank is bullish but overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance at Rs 25.6. He recommended profit booking if the stock closes below Rs 21.7, which could trigger a near-term decline to Rs 18.8.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, highlighted support at Rs 22.5 and resistance at Rs 24.5, noting that a decisive move above Rs 24.5 could drive the stock to Rs 27. He expects the short-term trading range to remain between Rs 22 and Rs 27.