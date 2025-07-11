YES Bank shares hit speed bump in early June, can they recover?

Shares of YES Bank are in a downtrend since early June. The banking stock has seen profit-booking for for more than a month, slipping over 15% from the high of Rs 23.40 on June 2. Since then, YES Bank shares have remained below that mark on an intra day basis. On similar lines, YES Bank stock has slipped 27% from its 52 week high of Rs 27.20 on BSE. In the current session, YES Bank stock slipped 0.45% to Rs 19.73 today against the previous close of Rs 19.82 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 61,884 crore. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 0.99, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 49.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "YES Bank is currently forming a Lower Low, Lower High structure, indicating a sustained downtrend. Although the stock recently broke above a falling trendline, it failed to hold the breakout, as selling pressure pushed the price back toward the trendline support. For bullish momentum to resume, the stock needs to decisively close above Rs 23.40. Until then, fresh entries should be avoided as the trend remains weak. On the downside, a break below Rs 17.40 could open the gates for further decline towards Rs 15.98."

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at PL-Capital said, "The stock has recently witnessed a strong upward move moving past the 50EMA and 200 period MA but resisted near the Rs 23.30 zone and slipping down with profit booking seen slightly weakening the bias and further, has the important support positioned near Rs 19.20 level. A decisive breach below the Rs 18.80 level shall weaken the trend, and thereafter can expect for further slide. From current rate, for the bias to improve, it need to move past the Rs 21.50 zone decisively and thereafter can anticipate for further rise having targets of Rs 23.30 and Rs 24.80 levels in the coming days."

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities seems bullish on the outlook of the stock.

"YES Bank is currently navigating through a pause after staging a breakout from a well-defined inverse head and shoulders pattern. This breakout, which occurred in May with notable volume expansion, lifted the stock toward Rs 23 before encountering resistance. Since then, the price has slipped into a consolidation phase, holding near the neckline zone of around Rs 19.50 to Rs 20.

The stock is trading below key short-term moving averages, including the 9-day, 20-day, and 50-day averages, which reflect a short-term loss of momentum. However, it continues to hold above the 200-day simple moving average, now placed around Rs 19, which is acting as a key support zone. As long as this level is maintained, the broader bullish view remains constructive.

The volume has remained subdued during this phase, suggesting that the consolidation is controlled and not accompanied by unwinding. A decisive close above Rs 21 could trigger the next leg higher toward ?23 and potentially Rs 25. Until then, the Rs 19-Rs 18.80 range may offer a favorable zone for accumulation with a medium-term perspective."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "YES Bank stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 19.97. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 20.5 could lead to a target of Rs 23 in the near term."

Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call on YES Bank. It has a price target of Rs 15 per share. The global brokerage said it estimates the lender to deliver 14% loan growth and a 3 basis points expansion of return on assets over FY25-27.

The bank reported a 63% rise in net profit to Rs 738 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from Rs 452 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose on the back of lower provisioning. The bank's provisions for bad loans slipped to Rs 318 crore in Q4 against Rs 471 crore in the year-ago period.

YES Bank's net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and expended on deposits, climbed 6% to Rs 2,276.36 crore from Rs 2,153 crore in the corresponding period last year.



