YES Bank shares in focus on Monday: Lender appoints Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as MD, CEO designate

YES Bank Ltd shares are likely to be in focus when equity markets open on Monday following a major leadership change. The private-sector lender has appointed veteran Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its managing director and chief executive officer (designate).

Meanwhile, on Friday, shares of YES Bank edged 0.49% lower to settle at Rs 20.13 apiece on the BSE, down from the previous close of Rs 20.23. The banking stock has declined in seven out of the last nine trading sessions. However, the counter has managed to gain 18% over the past year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an exchange filing post-market hours on Friday, the company informed exchanges “about receipt of approval of the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).”

Tonse would serve in the designated role from March 12, 2026, until April 5, 2026. He is slated to officially take the helm as the full-time MD and CEO on April 6, 2026, YES Bank said.

The development comes as the current chief, Prashant Kumar, is set to step down on April 5. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India had approved Tonse’s appointment for a three-year term, the bank said in a disclosure on February 3.

Tonse brings decades of experience from the State Bank of India (SBI), where he kicked off his career as a probationary officer back in 1988. Most recently, he served as SBI's managing director of retail business and operations from November 2023 to November 2025, the filing noted.