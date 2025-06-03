YES Bank shares in focus today ahead of board meeting for fundraising

Shares of YES Bank Ltd shall remain in focus during the trading session on Tuesday ahead of the lender's board meeting to consider fundraising plans through a single or multiple means. The private lender had informed exchanges of its board meeting previous week via a filing.

"This is to inform that the meeting of the board of directors of YES Bank is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 03, 2025, inter alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, subject to such approvals as may be required," said YES Bank's filing.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd had surged nearly 9 per cent to Rs 23.40 on Monday before settling at Rs 23.27, up 8.38 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the lender stood close to Rs 73,000 crore. The stock has soared more than 45 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 16.02 in less than three months.

State Bank of India (SBI) last month announced that it would sell around 13 per cent of its holding in YES Bank to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The deal is expected to happen in the next 12 months from the date of execution or such other date as mutually agreed. If SMBC acquires a stake from SBI, the PSU lender will own 10.81 per cent in YES Bank.

Axis Bank (1.01 per cent stake), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.21 per cent stake), HDFC Bank (2.75 per cent stake) and LIC of India (3.98 per cent stake) are also shareholders in the YES Bank. CA Basque Investments (6.84 per cent) and Vervanta Holdings (9.20 per cent) are other key shareholders. More than 62.37 lakh retail investors own YES Bank shares as of March 31, 2025.