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YES Bank shares jump nearly 8%; how strong is this upmove?

YES Bank shares jump nearly 8%; how strong is this upmove?

YESBANK22.66(1.61%)

YES Bank reported a 33.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,071.80 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 801.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 3:19 PM IST
YES Bank shares jump nearly 8%; how strong is this upmove?YES Bank's stock saw strong trading activity along with the price rise.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd surged 7.69 per cent in Friday's trading session, hitting a high of Rs 23.95. The stock was witnessing strong trading activity along with the price rise, with around 76.60 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. The volume was more than double the stock's two-week average volume of 31.79 lakh shares.

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The turnover on the counter stood at Rs 17.73 crore, while YES Bank's market capitalisation was around Rs 73,981.01 crore at the time of writing.

Technical view

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock has recorded a fresh breakout.

"YES Bank is appearing strong on charts and has potential to hit Rs 25 level in the near term. Keep stop loss at Rs 22 for this trade," Singh stated.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, also said the stock remains bullish on daily charts.

"YES Bank's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 22. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 24 could lead to an upside target of Rs 25.3 in the near term," Ramachandran said.

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Q1 earnings

YES Bank reported a 33.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,071.80 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 801.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) rose 17.5 per cent YoY and 5.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,786 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) improved by 20 basis points YoY to 2.7 per cent.

YES Bank said the expansion in NIM was aided by a lower cost of deposits and a reduction in balances of PSL (Priority Sector Lending) shortfall deposits.

The lender's Managing Director and CEO Vinay M Tonse said the bank had started FY27 on a strong footing, delivering higher core earnings despite a sharp decline in gains from security receipts and treasury operations.

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According to Tonse, the performance reflected the strengthening of the bank's underlying franchise.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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