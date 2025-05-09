YES Bank shares jumped 8% today; here's what is pushing the stock higher

Shares of YES Bank Ltd saw a sharp uptick in Friday's trading session, climbing 8.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 19.73. The stock was last seen up 7.24 per cent at Rs 19.54. At this price, it has gained 10.96 per cent last five trading days.

A few market experts attributed this upward move to a possible stake purchase by Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). YES Bank, on its part, has issued its clarification on SMBC's talks, stating that the private lender is on a growth trajectory and it routinely explores opportunities with various stakeholders.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, the recent report of a foreign bank acquiring a substantial stake in YES Bank has been creating some positive momentum on the counter. "The last quarter's results have been good and also the BFSI sector's outlook is creating some buying interest in the private lender. Investors with a high-risk appetite and long-term can hold on to YES Bank," he added.

Amit Goel, co-founder and chief global strategist at Pace 360, said the asset management company (AMC) has 'aggressively' purchased shares of YES Bank Ltd.

"We bought YES Bank (stock) in a very big way. My sense is that there are very good things to happen in the case of YES Bank over the next few months. I believe would definitely give us about 15-20 per cent returns over the next few months. We bought YES Bank very aggressively," he stated.

"We bought YES Bank shares as the dynamics are very different there. I'm hoping that all the required RBI clearances and approvals will come in and this would effectively become a Sumitomo (Japan) bank in India," Goel also said.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) currently owned a 24 per cent stake in the bank, while other domestic entities such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held a combined stake of 11.34 per cent in YES Bank. And, private equity (PE) funds Advent International and Carlyle reportedly held 9.2 per cent and 6.84 per cent, respectively.