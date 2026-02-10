YES Bank shares multiple updates; check stock reaction, details & more

YES Bank share price: Shares of YES Bank Ltd edged lower on Tuesday after the Mumbai-based private lender shared two major updates around analysts/investor meeting and receipt of an amount pertaining to sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flower ARC. Both the updates were disclosed with the exchange after the market hours on Monday.

The bank has received redemption of Rs 76 crores from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio. Since, the net amount is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended listing regulations, the said event is being hereby disclosed, said YES Bank in an exchange filing on Monday.

Besides that, YES Bank met select analysts and institutional investors on Monday, February 09. It met marquee names like SBI Fund Management, Nuvama Institutional Equities, 3PInvestment Managers. ASK Asset Management, Purnartha Investment Advisers, Star Dai-ichi Life Insurance, The Investment Trust of India, Fidelity Management & Research (Hong Kong) among others.

Other names include the likes of AN Equity Search, FourLion Capital, GeeCee Holding, Muddy Water Capital, Rathbones Asset Management, Tata Capital Partners, Vimana Capital, Bandhan Life Insurance, Matsya Capital, SummitCrest Investment Advisors, NV Capital Services LLP, Subhkam Ventures and New Horizon Investments the other exchange filing said.

Shares of YES Bank inched up marginally to Rs 21.60 on Tuesday, but gave up its gains to Rs 21.44 as the session progressed. The lender commanded a total market capitalization close to Rs 68,000 crore. YES Bank shares have remained flat in 2026 so far, while the stock is down 7 per cent in the last one month.

YES Bank clocked a 55.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net profit at Rs 951.62 crore, while its net interest income (NIIs) rose 10 per cent YOY to Rs 2,223 crore for the December 2025 quarter. YES Bank's net interest margins (NIMs) improved by 10 basis points (bps) to stand at 2.6 per cent for the quarter.

YES Bank's asset quality for Q3FY26 remained largely unchanged, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) edging down to 1.5 per cent, while net NPAs remained largely flat at 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis. The lender's total deposits grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2.92 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.

To recall, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently approved the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of YES Bank. Tonse shall be appointed for a period of three years from his date of appointment and existing CEO & MD Prashant Kumar will cease from his position from April 2026.

ICICI Securities maintained its 'hold' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 24, while Ventura Securities has given it a 'buy' tag with a target price of R 32 in next 24 months. However, Emkay Global Financial Services has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18 apeice.