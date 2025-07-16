YES Bank shares Q1 results date & concall schedule; check date, timing, preview and target

YES Bank has announced its date for announcing unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2025. The private lender's board will meet to consider and approve the results June 2025 quarter on Saturday July 19, followed by a concall.

"The Bank will host a conference call (group meeting) with analyst and investors on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 03:00 pm IST (ie 05:30 pm SGT & HKT/ 10.30 am BST/ Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 05:30 am EDT) to discuss the financial results with the participants," said YES Bank in the filing. It means that results for Q1FY26 shall be announced before 3 pm on July 19.

Five participants including MD & CEO Prashant Kumar and two executive directors Rajan Pental and Manish Jain, along with Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banoodkar will answer the questions. Suni Parmani, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability shall also be there in the meeting.

Shares of YES Bank surged more than 2.4 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 20.47 apiece, with a total mcap close to Rs 65,000 crore. The lender was in the buzz amid the reports that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is considering an additional investment of $1.1 billion in YES Bank, after signing a definitive agreement in May to acquire a 20 per cent stake for Rs 13,483 crore.

Besides this, rating agency ICRA upgraded or reaffirmed its ratings on YES Bank's infrastructure and Basel III bonds worth Rs 24,460.80 crore. The ratings for the Infrastructure Bonds and Basel III Tier II Bonds were raised to ICRA AA-/Stable. ICRA further highlights the planned stake acquisition by Sumitomo Mitsui SMBC, which will be the single largest shareholder after approvals.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank to report a 4.8 per cent YoY rise in net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 2,452.3 crore, while pre-provisioning operating profit may rise 22 per cent YoY to Rs 1,079.9 crore. Net profit is seen at Rs 749.9 crore, surging 49.3 per cent YoY. It currently has a 'reduce' rating on the lender.

Emkay Global Financial Services believe that YES Bank's revenue may fall maringally to Rs 2,204.8 crore in Q1FY26, while its Ebitda may fall 28.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 937.1 crore. Net profit is seen at Rs 520.4 crore, down 30 per cent sequentially. Emkay currently has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 16.

Systematix Institutional Equities is fearing slowdown in growth and margins as near-term concerns for the Indian Bank sector. 1QFY26 provisional data shows that private sector banks such as Yes Bank reported lacklustre growth in YoY advances at 5.1 per cent, it said. Others like Kotak Institutional and JM Financial have a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with target prices of Rs 17 and Rs 16, respectively.