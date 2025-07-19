YES Bank shares Q1 results today: Check concall timing; previews & price targets

Private sector lender YES Bank set scheduled to announce its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2025 on Saturday, July 19. 2025. The director board of the bank shall meet today to consider and approve the results June 2025 quarter, followed by a concall at 3pm IST.

Five participants including MD & CEO Prashant Kumar and two executive directors Rajan Pental and Manish Jain, along with Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banoodkar will answer the questions. Suni Parmani, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability shall also be there in the meeting.

Analysts tracking the stock are expecting it to report a muted growth in net interest income (NIIs) on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, while the growth on year-on-year (YoY) basis is seen healthy. However, analysts see a sharp degrowth in pre-provisioning operating profit sequentially, while net profit on may deliver a strong rise on a yearly comparison.

Shares of YES Bank surged more than 2.4 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 20.47 apiece, with a total mcap close to Rs 65,000 crore. The lender was in the buzz amid the reports that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is considering an additional investment of $1.1 billion in YES Bank, after signing a definitive agreement in May to acquire a 20 per cent stake for Rs 13,483 crore.

ICICI Securities is penciling in a net-interest income (NIIs) at Rs 2,352.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 3.3 per cent QoQ and 4.8 per cent YoY. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 1,079.7 crore, down 17.8 per cent QoQ but 22 per cent YoY. Net profit is seen at Rs 749.9 crore, up 1.6 per cent QoQ and 49.3 per cent YoY.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers is expecting YES Bank to clock a NII at Rs 2,235.3 crore, down 0.4 per cent YoY and 1.8 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,272.9 crore, up 43.8 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent QoQ. Net Profit is seen at Rs 682 crore, up 35.7 per cent YoY but down 7.6 per cent QoQ.

Emkay Global Financial Services is NIIs to come in at Rs 2,204.8 crore, down 1.7 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent QoQ. Ebitda may come in at Rs 937.1 crore, up 5.9 per cent YoY but 28.7 per cent down QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 520.4 crore, up 3.6 per cent YoY but down 29.5 per cent QoQ.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a muted NII growth led by slower loan growth and mix change. The bank is a bit more cautious in select segments of the retail portfolio. Deposit growth was slower at 4 per cent YoY. "We expect NIM at 2.3 per cent, but there is likely to be a lot of volatility given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and with the impact of RIDF investments," it said.

"We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter (mostly reflected in changes to the value of security receipts). We are building in slippages of Rs 1,300 crore. Earnings impact is difficult to forecast given the nature of provisioning policy. Focus is shifting toward rebuilding the business for the bank," Kotak added.

Kotak Institutional Equities and Emkay Global have 'sell' ratings on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17 and Rs 16 per share. ICICI Securities has a 'reduce' rating on YES Bank, while Anand Rathi has suggested to 'sell' the stock.

Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 20.17 on Friday, settling marginally higher. The total market cap of the company stood to Rs 63,000 crore.