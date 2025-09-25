YES Bank shares rise 15% in September so far as SMBC acquire over 24% stake

YES Bank shares price: Shares of YES Bank are hovering around nearly four-month high as Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acquires a significant stake in the private lender. The Japanese financial conglomerate has acquired another 4.22 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based bank.

With the latest round of acquisition, SMBC's stake in YES Bank has jumped to 24.22 per cent from 20 per cent earlier. According to a regulatory filing by YES Bank, SMBC had bought 132.39 crore shares via off-market sale on September 22, 2025. The Japanese firm now holds 759.51 crore shares in the lender.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Following the stake acquisition, shares of YES Bank jumped to Rs 21.57 on Thursday, nearing a total market capitalization of Rs 67,500 crore. The stock hit its 52-week high Rs 23.40 on June 06 and the current valuation is its highest levels since then, nearly four month. The stock has gained nearly 15 per cent in September so far.

Last week, SMBC had acquired the stake from State Bank of India (SBI), Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others. SMBC reached an agreement with CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the global investment firm Carlyle Group, to increase its equity stake in Yes Bank by an additional 4.22 per cent.

YES Bank stated that it intends to capitalize of SMBC's global strength in facilitating trade and investments between India and Japan to accelerate growth in its corporate banking, treasury services, and cross-border solutions. However, RBI clarified that SMBC will not be classified as a promoter in YES Bank.

Advertisement

YES Bank said that four domestic credit rating agencies— CRISIL, ICRA, India Ratings, and CARE— have assigned it AA- ratings, the highest level since March 2020. These upgrades reflect the bank's strengthened capital position, robust governance, and improved business performance.