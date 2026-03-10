YES Bank shares slide under Rs 20 key support level; further downside risk ahead?

Shares of YES Bank Ltd slipped 2.33 per cent to settle at Rs 19.66 on Monday, falling below the key Rs 20 level. Following the breach of this crucial support, some analysts remain largely cautious about the private lender's near-term outlook, noting that the stock is showing weakness on technical charts and could witness further downside in the short term.

The next potential support may be seen in the Rs 18.5–18.7 zone if the weakness continues, while a decisive move above the Rs 20.5–21 range could revive buying interest and potentially push the stock towards Rs 22.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "YES BANK has been hovering in a cycle of lower lows. The current price is below the 200 DSMA, showcasing inherent weakness. The counter has breached its crucial support of Rs 20 sub-levels and headed for Rs 18.50 (next potential support). On the flip side, Rs 21-21.50 is likely to act as an intermediate hurdle, and a decisive breakthrough could only reinstate buying traction in the counter."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "The stock is bearish and also oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 18.70. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 20.5 for an upside target of Rs 22 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is seen at Rs 19, while resistance is placed at Rs 20.6. A decisive move above Rs 20.6 could push the stock towards Rs 22, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 19 and Rs 22."

Separately, the Mumbai-based private lender recently appointed Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Designate) for a period of three years.

On the financial front, YES Bank reported a 55.42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 951.62 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its net interest income (NII) increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2,223 crore during the same period, while net interest margins (NIMs) improved by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.6 per cent.

Asset quality remained largely stable in Q3 FY26, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) easing slightly to 1.5 per cent, while net NPAs remained unchanged at 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, the lender’s total deposits grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2.92 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.