YES Bank shares: SMBC acquires 20% stake from SBI & others banks, stock up 33% in 6 months

Shares of YES Bank will remain in focus during the trading session on Thursday, where it rose at open, on the back of stake acquisition buzz by Japanese financial conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). Following the stake acquisition deal, SMBC will emerge as the single-largest shareholder in Yes Bank.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of YES Bank opened at Rs 21.29 on Thursday, up 0.66 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the lender stood close to Rs 66,800 crore at the opening tick. YES Bank stock has gained 14 per cent in September 2025 so far, while it is up 33 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 16.02, hit six months ago in March 2025.

Bandhan Bank has sold 15,39,34,975 equity shares of YES Bank Limited, at a rate of Rs 21.50 per equity share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on September 17, 2025, resulting in reduction in the Bank’s shareholding in YES Bank from 0.70 per cent to 0.21 per cent, said Bandhan Bank in an exchange filing. Its stake sale is valued at Rs 330.96 crore.

Advertisement

Federal Bank also sold 16,62,73,472 equity shares of YES Bank to the Japanese conglomerate at a price of Rs 21.50 per equity shares, informed the lender through an exchange filing with the bourses. Federal Bank's stake sale is valued at Rs 357.49 crore at the current valuations.

To recall, SMBC has agreed to buy a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank, in May this year, marking one of the largest foreign investments in an Indian private bank. During the market hours on Wednesday, State Bank of India (SBI) also announced completion of stake sale in YES Bank to SMBC.

SBI sold 413,44,04,897 equity shares of YES Bank, equivalent to 13.19 per cent, to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), at Rs 21.50 per equity share, for a consideration of Rs 8,888.97 crore, said India's largest PSU lender in its exchange filing on Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement

SMBC was set to buy the largest chunk of over 13 per cent stake from SBI and the remaining (7 per cent) from a group of Indian banks including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. These banks had originally invested in Yes Bank at around Rs 10 per share during its reconstruction phase in 2020.

Besides this, some media reports suggest that SMBC has agreed to acquire an additional 4.2 per cent stake in the lender from Carlyle-affiliate CA Basque Investments, bringing its stake in the Indian bank to 24.2 per cent. It had completed its planned 20 per cent stake purchase in YES Bank.