YES Bank shares trading at three-month low, more downside likely?

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank were trading below the Rs 19 mark for the second straight session amid weak market sentiment on Thursday. YES Bank stock, which is facing weak trend in the short term and long term, is down over 19% from its June high. The stock rose to Rs 23.40 on June 2 this year. However, it has been falling since then.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trading at a three-month low, the banking stock slipped nearly 1% to Rs 18.80 on BSE today. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 59,037 crore. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 43.6, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio says, "YES Bank has been in a corrective phase after facing resistance near rS 23.50, where the recent swing high was formed. The stock has retraced lower, testing the Fibonacci 0.618 support zone at Rs 18.90, and is currently hovering around this level. A decisive breakdown below this zone could drag the stock further towards Rs 16.10 (Fibo 1.0 support). Immediate resistance is seen around Rs 19.80 (0.5 retracement). A sustained move above Rs 20.70 (0.382 retracement) could trigger further upside towards Rs 23.50."

Advertisement

Recently, Emkay Global Financial retained a 'Sell' rating on YES Bank's stock, setting a target price of Rs 17.

The target amounts to a valuation of 1.2 times the bank's FY27 estimated adjusted book value (ABV). The brokerage cited YES Bank's sub-par growth and return ratios as key reasons for this rating.

The lender's retail portfolio continues to face stress signaled by a slippage ratio of 2.5% in Q1FY26. However, there are some signs of improvement in its unsecured portfolio, specifically in personal loans and credit cards. The bank is striving to enhance its high-return assets, despite challenges in raising its share of higher-yielding loans, Emkay Global said.