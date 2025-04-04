YES Bank shares tumble 4% post Q4 business update. Details here

YES Bank shares recorded a sharp fall in Friday's trade after the troubled private sector lender disclosed its March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) business updates. The stock slumped 4.12 per cent to hit a low of Rs 17.21. Last checked, it was down 3.45 per cent at Rs 17.33. At this price, the scrip has corrected 21.08 per cent in six months.

The bank reported an 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its loans & advances to 2,46,539 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, as against Rs 2,27,799 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its loans & advances edged up 0.7 per cent in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter under review, deposits stood at Rs 2,84,488 crore, which is 6.8 per cent higher (YoY) compared to Rs 2,66,372 crore in Q4 FY24. Deposits climbed 2.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

YES Bank's CASA ratio improved to 34.3 per cent for the March 2025 quarter from 30.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year. CASA ratio stood at 33.1 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 86.7 per cent in Q4 FY25 as against 85.5 per cent in Q4 FY24 and 88.3 per cent in the December 2024 (Q3 FY25) quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) came in at 125 per cent for the reported quarter, up from 116.1 per cent in Q4 FY24. However, LCR was lower on a QoQ basis as it was at 133.2 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20--day and 30-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.34. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 25.49 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.17. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.68 with a return on equity (RoE) of 4.57. According to Trendlyne data, YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.