YES Bank stock rally cools, key technical levels to track 

Shares of YES Bank, which have surged 40% from their 52-week low, are in a consolidation mode. The stock has risen 14% this year amid the ongoing consolidation. The banking stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 reached on March 12, 2025.

In the current session, YES Bank shares closed 0.80% lower at Rs 22.46 against the previous close of Rs 22.64.

Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 70,467 crore.

YES Bank stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 50.7, signaling the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Yes Bank is currently in a healthy consolidation phase after its recent rally, trading within a tight Rs 22– Rs 23.60 range while holding firmly above the key support zone of Rs 21.50– Rs 22.00, which keeps the bullish structure intact. A breakout above Rs 23.60–24.25 will likely trigger continuation towards Rs 25.80–26.50 levels, while any close below Rs 22 may lead to mild profit-booking toward Rs 21.50. Overall sentiment remains positive, with 'buy on dips' favored until major support holds."

Riyank Arora, technical analyst at Mehta Equities said, "The stock is consolidating after a steady upward move, holding above key short-term supports. Price action shows higher lows, indicating buyers still active. Immediate support lies at Rs 22, while resistance sits near Rs 23.40. A breakout above this zone can trigger momentum towards Rs 24–24.50, while weakness below Rs 22 may slow the trend."

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "YES Bank is currently trading around Rs 22.65 and has recently witnessed a sharp rally from Rs 18 to Rs 24, supported by a breakout above the falling trendline on the weekly chart. On the downside, crucial support lies near Rs 22, aligned with the breakout zone and the 50-day EMA; a breach of this level may invite deeper correction. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed between Rs 23.50 and Rs 24, and a sustained breakout above Rs 24 could trigger a fresh rally toward Rs 26.80. Short-term traders should wait for a confirmed breakout and maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 23."