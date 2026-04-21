YES Bank stock: What should investors do after Q4 results? Check target prices

YES Bank Ltd recently delivered its set of numbers for the March 2026 quarter, following the earnings announcement, ICICI Securities maintained a 'Hold' rating on the private lender's stock.

According to a stock exchange filing, YES Bank Ltd reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The private sector lender's bottom line climbed to Rs 1,068.42 crore, up from Rs 738.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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ICICI Securities noted that the reported profit was broadly in line with thier estimates but pointed out that it was ‘significantly ahead’ when adjusting for the Rs 340 crore in contingent provisions made during the quarter.

The brokerage highlighted the "uptick in NIM and CASA, growth acceleration and improved retail slippages / SMA loans" as positives for the lender.

“Deposits jumped 9% QoQ (up 12% YoY), with CASA growing even faster at 12.5% QoQ. CASA growth was led by CA (28% QoQ), while SA was soft (1.6% QoQ),” the brokerage said.

“We appreciate the strong CASA growth and receding RIDF drag—building in a sharp NIM rise for FY27/28E,” ICICI Sec said.

“While retail slippages have improved, they remain elevated at ~2.8% levels. We also see reduced tailwinds from SR recovery in FY27,” the brokerage said.

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“We would await more progress on core PPOP levels and core credit costs. Upside risk: Strong recovery in SR portfolio. Downside risk: Rise in slippages,” the brokerage said.



YES Bank share price targets

ICICI Securities has revised its target price downward to Rs 21 from the earlier Rs 24, “based on ~1.1x FY28E ABV (vs. ~1.2x earlier).”

Meanwhile, JM Financial has a ‘Sell’ rating on the YES Bank stock, with a target price of Rs 17 per share, “valuing the bank at 0.9x FY28 P/BV,” it said.

Currently, the stock is trading 0.20% higher at Rs 19.89 apiece on BSE against its previous close of Rs 19.85.

