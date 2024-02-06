YES Bank, Suzlon, Jai Balaji: These 50 companies posted over 100% jump in Q3 net profit

At least 50 companies have reported more than 100% growth in their net profit for the December quarter. With a jump of manifold rise in the bottom line, Adani Power topped the list. The consolidated net profit of the company soared to Rs 2,737.96 crore in Q3FY24 against Rs 8.77 crore in the same quarter last year. Shares of the company have also jumped 184 per cent in the last one year.

Meanwhile, CRISIL Ratings on January 31, 2024 upgraded its rating on the bank loan facilities of Adani Power by two notches to AA-/Stable. “The rating upgrade follows the strong improvement in the business and financial risk profiles of APL,” Crisil Ratings said. Companies which posted over Rs 50 crore of net profit in Q3FY24 are considered for the article.

Indian Oil Corporation is next on the list. The oil marketing company posted 1,068% YoY growth in net profit at Rs 9,029.56 crore during the quarter under review. “Indian Oil Corporation recent quarterly performance showcases a robust performance on surprise inventory gains versus an expectation of an inventory loss while integrated core margins in dollar per barrel was in line to our estimates,” YES Securities said in a report last month. Shares of the company have also rallied more than 100 per cent in the last one year.

Among the other major firms, the net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Century Textiles & Industries, Jai Balaji Industries, Lloyds Enterprises, GAIL (India), JK Cement and Swan Energy also advanced somewhere between 500%-900% during the quarter under review. According to Centrum Broking, GAIL’s robust Q3 performance was buoyed by continued margin expansion in natural gas marketing coupled with positive EBIT contribution from the petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons segment.

Commenting on JK Cement, Centrum Broking said, “JK Cement reported good set of numbers for 3QFY24 with 20% and 17% beat on EBITDA compared to our and consensus estimates, respectively. The beat was driven by better-than-expected realisations and profitability for the grey cement operations. JK Cement has delivered industry-beating EBITDA/mt of around Rs1250/mt for its grey cement operations which was a big surprise,” the brokerage said.

Data further highlighted that other major names including YES Bank, KEC International, Ceat, WPIL, JSW Steel, ACC, Thomas Cook (India), Welspun Living, Engineers India, Jindal Steel & Power, Punjab National Bank, CG Power, UTI AMC, The South Indian Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Balkrishna Industries, Suzlon Energy and Waaree Renewable Technologies also reported 150%-450% growth in net profit in Q3FY24. Shares of YES Bank advanced over 10% on January 6 after HDFC Bank Group received the Reserve Bank approval to buy stakes in the private sector bank.

Sharing its view on Punjab National Bank, Emkay Global Financial Services said that the bank continued to report a strong beat on PAT mainly due to contained staff cost despite wage hike provision and lower provisions due to the reversal of NPI provisions on one lumpy corporate. Amid margin pressure across banks, PNB once again reported a 4bps QoQ margin expansion to 3.15% due to better LDR and interest recognition on lumpy NPA recoveries. Asset quality continued to improve, with fresh slippage run-rate now at a decadal low of 0.9% and NNPA at around 1% of loans, which should lead to a sharp reduction in LLP.

DB Corp, LIC Housing Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Shree Cement, Gallantt Ispat, Adani Green Energy, Jindal Saw, Tata Motors, IIFL Securities, Adani Enterprises, Titagarh Railsystems, Tube Investments of India, Cochin Shipyard, ISMT, Zensar Technologies, Bank of India, Interglobe Aviation and Paisalo Digital also posted more than 100% growth in their respective net profit for the quarter ended December 31. Of late, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises with an overweight rating and Rs 4,368 12-month price target. On the other hand, Prabhudas Lilladher is positive on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 1,010. “We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors given JLR’s volume ramp-up resulting in strong revenue, profitability and free cash flow. India CV also benefitting from underlying economic strength, benign input costs and lower discounts and focus on market share in the PV segment led by model launches and rising EV penetration.

Also Read: Jio Financial shares tanked 7% today; firm says no talks with Paytm on wallet biz