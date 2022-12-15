scorecardresearch
YES Bank trades at 10% premium over IndusInd Bank, 15% discount to Axis Bank. Is risk-reward favourable?

YES Bank could have a period of low credit costs or even negative if its recovery rate is higher than what is forecasted today, but there is much more that Yes Bank needs to do to sustain at these valuations," Kotak said

YES Bank's loan growth and margin profile may improve as the macro recovery gains pace, said Morgan Stanley which expects the loan growth to accelerate to a 20 per cent CAGR over FY23-25 against an expected 15 per cent in FY23 YES Bank's loan growth and margin profile may improve as the macro recovery gains pace, said Morgan Stanley which expects the loan growth to accelerate to a 20 per cent CAGR over FY23-25 against an expected 15 per cent in FY23

Shares of YES Bank at 1.2 times one-year forward book are trading at 10 per cent premium over IndusInd Bank’s valuation, but a 15 per cent discount to Axis Bank’s valuation. Kotak Institutional Equities in its latest note is all praise of YES Bank, given the bank's remarkable work on coming of its crisis in the past three years. The brokerage said it had concerns on the bank's post-moratorium capital structure, its ability to improve liability franchise and retaining of existing employees, but the bank performed much better than its expectations.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
