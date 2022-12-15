YES Bank, Union Bank, Arvind Fashions & Prince Pipes: Here's what analysts say

Kotak Institutional Equities has increased the target price for YES Bank but still maintained its 'sell' call. Motilal Oswal Securities has revised its price target on Union Bank to Rs 100 apiece, citing healthy performance over the past few quarters. Nuvama Institutional Equities has also revised its target price on Prince Pipes after meeting the company management. Motilal Oswal Securities, meanwhile, has come out with a note on Arvind Fashions post its discussions with the management. It though offered no rating on the stock.
Union Bank in its analyst meet highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the bank and the progress being made to improve the underwriting standards, focus on speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets, augment credit and deposits growth, and focus on improving the key operational parameters with an aspiration to deliver superior performance on a sustainable basis.
Motilal Oswal Securities said the bank expects the traction in loan growth to remain healthy driven by retail segment and improving trends in the corporate and SME segment. The re-pricing, especially on the MCLR book, along with a high mix of floating book is likely support the margins and is likely to remain in excess of 3 per cent for Q3 and Q4. Further, a low SMA book and controlled restructuring provides a better outlook on asset quality. Overall, the bank has maintained its credit cost guidance of 1.7 per cent for FY23 and aspires to reach a RoA of 1 per cent by FY25.
Kotak Institutional Equities said it is surprised at the valuation at which YES Bank is trading and reiterated its negative view. The recent news flow pertains to closure/near closures of earlier announced transactions -- sale of NPLs to the ARC and capital infusion, and not a fresh development. Although these are crucial milestones to achieve, Kotak said one perhaps need to see more than what we are able to see currently to justify these premium multiples. It has maintained Sell on YES Bank while increase its fair value for the stock to Rs 16 from Rs14 earlier.
Nuvama Institutional Equities said it interacted with Parag Chheda, Joint MD, and Nihar Chheda, VP – Strategy of the company. Key highlight was expectations that PVC prices may trend up in the near term driven by curtailment of global supply. The management was confident of healthy volume growth in H2FY23 led by healthy demand and channel re-stocking. Margins are expected to normalise from Q4FY23. Nuvama said the management focus continues to be on branding, distribution and innovation. Channel financing with recourse option may eliminate within three–four months, the Prince Pipes management told Nuvama.
Motilal Oswal said it recently hosted the management of Arvind Fashions, which was represented by Kulin Lalbhai (Promoter) and Shailesh Chaturvedi (MD & CEO). The discussion mainly revolved around business re-set undertaken in the last two to three years, including discontinuation of un-profitable brands, deleveraging, improving working capital management and management changes. It also revolved around the company’s three-year plans with focus on 10-12% revenue growth and achieving double-digit Ebitda margin over the next 18 months.
