ZEE Entertainment share price: Why ZEEL stock fell 5% today? 

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) saw its shares falling 5 per cent in Thursday's trade after the media firm denied a news report suggesting Rs 418 crore in FDI approval, saying it does not know the basis of the news article and there is no investment by OFI Global China Fund LLC in the company.

Advertisement

Following the development, the stock fell 4.56 per cent to hit a low of Rs 103.50 on BSE. The scrip is up 15.38 per cent in 2026 so far compared with a 15.38 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

The ET report earlier suggested that the company had received government approval for a Rs 418-crore (around $46 million) foreign investment from OFI Global China Fund LLC, citing data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The investment, as per the report, was approved under the FDI route for the acquisition of shares during the January-March quarter of FY26. The ET report suggested that the proposal was among 1,141 FDI proposals cleared by the department during the quarter.

Advertisement

"We would also like to state that the company has always complied with its obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and will continue to make disclosures in accordance with the same," ZEEL said.

Besides, in another filing to stock exchanges, ZEEL said its board has approved a Rs 3,143.50 crore preferential issue of fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd.

The ZEEL board gave nod to the issue of up to 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited at Rs 126 apiece, aggregating up to Rs 3,143.52 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of face value Re. 1.

The promoter group entity will pay an upfront subscription amount of Rs 31.50 per warrant, or 25 per cent of the issue price, with the balance Rs 94.50 per warrant payable at the time of conversion. The warrants may be converted in one or more tranches within 18 months from the date of allotment, subject to shareholders' and other regulatory approvals, ZEEL told BSE ad NSE.