Zee Entertainment shares tank 13% amid Sebi order on Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tanked 13% in early deals today after market regulator Sebi barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) founder Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka from the securities market for one year. Sebi also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.48 crore over an unauthorised pledge of the company's land in Hyderabad to secure loans taken by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.
The order relates to a Hyderabad-based property owned by Zee Entertainment, which was allegedly used as collateral to secure borrowings of Rs 726 crore for four entities belonging to the Essel Group.