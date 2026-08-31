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ZEE Entertainment shares tumble 14%, take losing run to 4th session; key details

ZEE Entertainment shares tumble 14%, take losing run to 4th session; key details

ZEEL91.70(9.66%)

ZEE share price today: The stock fell 14.32  per cent to hit a low of Rs 87 apiece on BSE. With this, the ZEEL scrip is down 17 per cent in four sessions.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 11:18 AM IST
ZEE Entertainment shares tumble 14%, take losing run to 4th session; key detailsZEEL last week said its preferential issue and allotment committee allotted 2,40,59,266 fully convertible warrants at a price of Rs 126 per warrant on a preferential basis to promoter group entity namely, Sunbright Mauritius Investments

Shares of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) tumbled 11 per cent in Monday's trade to take its fall to the fourth straight session. The stock fell 14.32  per cent to hit a low of Rs 87 apiece on BSE. With this, the ZEEL scrip is down 17 per cent in four sessions.

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ZEE last week said its preferential issue and allotment committee allotted 2,40,59,266 fully convertible warrants at a price of Rs 126 per warrant on a preferential basis to promoter group entity namely, Sunbright Mauritius
Investments Limited. This was inclusive of both the warrant subscription price of Rs 31.50 and the warrant exercise price i.e. Rs 94.50.

ZEEL said the allotment of the warrants entitled the allottee to seek conversion of the warrants in one or more tranches, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, upon payment of warrant exercise price of Rs 94.50, equivalent to 75 per cent of the warrant issue price.

ZEEL is investing in sports, animation, VFX and other emerging content segments as part of its strategy to build new growth engines and capture a larger share of the evolving media and entertainment landscape, the company said in its latest annual report, as per PTI.

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Addressing the shareholders, ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka said the media and entertainment sector is being increasingly driven by digital media, gaming, animation and visual effects, prompting ZEEL to diversify its portfolio and expand beyond its traditional businesses, PTI reported Goenka as saying.

Facing questions over his debt, personal guarantees and insolvency proceedings, Essel Group (ZEE group) founder Subhash Chandra and one of the ZEE promoters had on Friday said the group had repaid about Rs 43,000 crore of its total Rs 45,000 crore borrowings, and called for an independent audit of the group’s debt, defaults and repayments. He urged the banking system and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to appoint an independent auditor to examine the position.

There were fresh report ZEE group founder was planning to take up a professional role with investment firms in Switzerland.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 10:34 AM IST
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