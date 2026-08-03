ZEEL share price in focus after SEBI order on CEO Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are in focus on Monday after it informed stock exchanges that it is barred from accessing the securities market for a period of two months. Besides, promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra have been restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, including units of mutual funds, directly or indirectly for a period of 12 months. ZEEL said it was evaluating the contents and impact of the order and exploring the relevant options in that regard.
The announcement comes days after ZEEL said it has secured the requisite support of its shareholders for the resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis in an in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The ZEEL shareholders had also approved the resolutions to implement the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for the Human Capital of ‘Z’ and its subsidiary companies.