ZEEL share price in focus after SEBI order on CEO Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

"The approval secured for all the resolutions, marks a firm step forward for the company in strengthening its financial foundation to pursue value-accretive opportunities and build a robust trajectory for the future," ZEEL said earlier," ZEE Entertainment said earlier.

The case pertained to an interim order passed on June 12, 2023 by SEBI, observing that the Statutory Auditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd had reported that the title deeds of certain immovable properties of ZEEL were missing.

SEBI's investigation found that the ZEEL's land had been used as security for loans taken by large shareholder-linked entities ​without proper approvals. SEBI found that ZEEL's property was deployed ​for the benefit of related entities. That arrangement was ‌not ⁠disclosed to the company's board, audit committee, shareholders or investors.

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Following this a penalty of Rs 60 lakh has been imposed on Subhash Chandra, Rs 58 lakh on Puneet Goenka and Rs 30 lakh on ZEEL.

"While news publications on the Order were in circulation via online media

(on July 31, 2026) and print media (on August 1, 2026), a full and complete copy of the Order was available to the Company only upon its publication on SEBI’s official website on August 1, 2026, and a copy thereof was served upon the Company only at 8:00 p.m. yesterday," ZEE clarified on August 2.