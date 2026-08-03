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ZEEL share price in focus after SEBI order on CEO Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

ZEEL share price in focus after SEBI order on CEO Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

The announcement comes days after ZEEL said it has secured the requisite support of its shareholders for the resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 8:58 AM IST
ZEEL share price in focus after SEBI order on CEO Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra ZEEL said it was evaluating the contents and impact of the order and exploring the relevant options in that regard. 

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are in focus on Monday after it informed stock exchanges that it is barred from accessing the securities market for a period of two months. Besides, promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra have  been restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, including units of mutual funds, directly or indirectly for a period of 12 months. ZEEL said it was evaluating the contents and impact of the order and exploring the relevant options in that regard.

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The announcement comes days after ZEEL said it has secured the requisite support of its shareholders for the resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis in an in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The ZEEL shareholders had also approved the resolutions to implement the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for the Human Capital of ‘Z’ and its subsidiary companies.

"The approval secured for all the resolutions, marks a firm step forward for the company in strengthening its financial foundation to pursue value-accretive opportunities and build a robust trajectory for the future," ZEEL said earlier," ZEE Entertainment said earlier.

The case pertained to an interim order passed on June 12, 2023 by SEBI, observing that the Statutory Auditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd had reported that the title deeds of certain immovable properties of ZEEL were missing.
SEBI's investigation found that the ZEEL's land had been used as security for loans taken by large shareholder-linked entities ​without proper approvals. SEBI found that ZEEL's property was deployed ​for the benefit of related entities. That arrangement was ‌not ⁠disclosed to the company's board, audit committee, shareholders or investors.

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Following this a penalty of Rs 60 lakh has been imposed on Subhash Chandra, Rs 58 lakh on Puneet Goenka and Rs 30 lakh on ZEEL.

"While news publications on the Order were in circulation via online media
(on July 31, 2026) and print media (on August 1, 2026), a full and complete copy of the Order was available to the Company only upon its publication on SEBI’s official website on August 1, 2026, and a copy thereof was served upon the Company only at 8:00 p.m. yesterday," ZEE clarified on August 2.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 8:58 AM IST
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