ZEEL shares in focus as board to consider buyback, interim dividend on Nov 12

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are in focus on Monday as the board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 12, to examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors in relation to the recent decline in the market price of the equity shares of the company.
The board, ZEEL said, would consider appropriate measures for reinforcing investor confidence and enhancing long-term shareholder value. In this context, ZEEL said its board will consider various measures in the interests of the company and its shareholders, including a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of interim dividend or any other measure that will meet the objectives set forth hereinabove, in accordance with applicable laws.