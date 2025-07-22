ZEEL shares tank 6% after Q1 FY26 results; details here

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) logged a sharp cut in Tuesday's late deals after the company announced its June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings. The stock slumped 6.20 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 133.10.

During the quarter under review, ZEEL's consolidated net profit rose 21.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 143.7 crore as against Rs 118.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, revenue from operations declined 16.76 per cent YoY to Rs 758.5 crore compared to Rs 911.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Recently, a proposal by the promoters of ZEEL to inject Rs 2,237.40 crore into the company through the preferential allotment of fully convertible warrants failed to secure the necessary shareholder approval. The proposed fund infusion was expected to raise the promoter stake from 3.99 per cent to 18.39 per cent.

Proxy advisory firm InGovern Research had advised shareholders to vote against the resolution, citing concerns over significant equity dilution and the potential negative impact on minority shareholders' interests.

Following the outcome, a ZEEL spokesperson stated that the board and management respect the decision of the shareholders. The spokesperson emphasised that enhancing and protecting shareholder value remains a key priority for the company.

"Guided by the board, the company has been focused on strengthening margins and reducing losses in the digital segment to improve overall profitability," the spokesperson noted.

Advertisement

ZEEL also highlighted its continued progress towards strategic goals, driven by strong cash reserves, disciplined operations and an entrepreneurial mindset.

"While our efforts have yielded positive results, maintaining a healthy financial buffer remains crucial for future growth, especially to navigate rapid market changes and outperform intense industry competition," the company added.