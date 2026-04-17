Zen Technologies shares rose 7% in Friday's trade; here's why

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd rose 7% in Friday's trade after the defence firm said it has been granted has been granted an arms manufacturing licence by the Government of India, under the Arms

Act, 1959.

The stock closed 6.68% higher Rs 1627.70 against the previous close of Rs 1525.75.Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,576 crore. Earlier, the stock rose up to 7.55% to Rs 1641 on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing, Zen Technologies said the licence authorises the company to manufacture 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm cannons, critical weapon systems with strong applicability in Air Defence, naval operations and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) roles. These rapid-fire cannons serve as highly effective last-layer defence solutions against drones, loitering munitions, and low-flying aerial threats.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 2268.15 on June 5, 2025 and touched a 52 week low of Rs 1226 on January 14, 2026.

According to the company, this marks a decisive step forward in advancing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the IDDM framework. Against the backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, where drones, loitering munitions, and asymmetric aerial threats are increasingly prevalent, these systems equip Zen Technologies to address emerging battlefield challenges with Indiacentric, cost-effective air defence solutions.

Advertisement

Technically, the stock is trading above 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 64. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 0.72, indicating low volatility.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems.