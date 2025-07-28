Defence stock stuck in lower circuit on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of Zen Technologies hit a lower circuit of 5% on Monday after the defence firm reported its Q1 earnings. Zen Technologies stock opened 5% lower at Rs 1688.10 and was stuck in the lower circuit subsequently. The defence stock closed at Rs 1776.90 in the previous session. In the current session, market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 15,241 crore on BSE. The multibagger stock has gained 169.36% in two years and risen 889% in three years.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 35.9, signaling it is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Net profit in the first quarter fell 38% to Rs 47.75 crore. The defence company logged a net profit of Rs 76.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue fell 37.9% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 158.22 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 42% year-on-year to Rs 64.70 crore from Rs 111.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The EBITDA margin slipped 208 basis points to 40.9%.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 946.65 on February 19, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024.

Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.