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Zensar Technologies shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, brokerages share price targets 

Zensar Technologies shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, brokerages share price targets 

Zensar Technologies gained 9.64% intra day to Rs 545 against the previous close of Rs 497.05. Market cap of the firm  rose to Rs 12,262 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Zensar Technologies shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, brokerages share price targets Zensar Technologies reported a 11.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1585.2 crore in Q2.

Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd rose over 9% on Thursday after the IT firm reported its Q2 earnings. Zensar Technologies gained 9.64% intra day to Rs 545 against the previous close of Rs 497.05. Market cap of the firm  rose to Rs 12,262 crore. Later, the stock ended 8% higher at Rs 537.

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Brokerage Nuvama said Zensar reported solid Q2FY27 results. "Revenue grew 4.1% CC QoQ to $166.2 mn, beating our estimate of +2.6% CC QoQ. EBIT margin came in at 13.4%, +67bp QoQ, again above our estimate of 12.4%. PAT of Rs 1.9 bn was in-line with our estimate. TCV, the only sore point, was soft at USD151.5mn (+1.5% QoQ/-4.5% YoY)," said Nuvama.

The brokerage maintained its ‘HOLD’ call with a revised target price of Rs 520 (earlier Rs 450), valuing the stock at 14x (earlier 12x) average of FY28–29E PE. The stock currently trades at 15x FY28E PE.

On Wednesday, Zensar Technologies reported a 11.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1585.2 crore in Q2. Net profit attributable to owners grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 1,90.2 crore, led by by strong performance in its Digital and Application Services segment and improved operational efficiency.

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Digital and application services revenue rose to Rs 1244.6 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 1106.1 crore in Q2FY26. Cloud Infrastructure and Security segment revenue rose to Rs 3,40.6 crore from Rs 315.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, Choice Broking cut the rating to 'Add' from 'Buy' but increased its target price to Rs 615 from Rs 550 earlier, valuing the stock at 15 times estimated EPS for FY28–FY29.

The brokerage said growth momentum was improving. Q2FY27 was ahead of estimate, with revenue growth of 4.1% QoQ on a constant currency basis, led by a strong BFSI performance and sequential growth across Manufacturing & Consumer Services and Healthcare & Life Sciences, partly offset by continued weakness in TMT.

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Choice Broking said margins improved on the back of higher capacity utilisation, operating leverage and lower employee stock option (ESOP) costs. However, the annual wage hike is expected to put pressure on profitability in the second half of FY27. The company reported a total contract value (TCV) of $151.5 million during the quarter, while deals worth approximately $30 million were pushed to the third quarter due to documentation delays.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-related deals now account for 36% of the order book. However, the industry-wide trend of shrinking deal sizes and shorter contract tenures remains a key factor to monitor.

Management expects the third quarter to perform better than historical seasonal trends, supported by the ramp-up of large deals and the conversion of contracts deferred from the previous quarter.

In view of the improving growth outlook, the brokerage has raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 8% and 3.4%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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