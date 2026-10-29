Zensar Technologies shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, brokerages share price targets 

The brokerage maintained its ‘HOLD’ call with a revised target price of Rs 520 (earlier Rs 450), valuing the stock at 14x (earlier 12x) average of FY28–29E PE. The stock currently trades at 15x FY28E PE.

On Wednesday, Zensar Technologies reported a 11.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1585.2 crore in Q2. Net profit attributable to owners grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 1,90.2 crore, led by by strong performance in its Digital and Application Services segment and improved operational efficiency.

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Digital and application services revenue rose to Rs 1244.6 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 1106.1 crore in Q2FY26. Cloud Infrastructure and Security segment revenue rose to Rs 3,40.6 crore from Rs 315.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, Choice Broking cut the rating to 'Add' from 'Buy' but increased its target price to Rs 615 from Rs 550 earlier, valuing the stock at 15 times estimated EPS for FY28–FY29.

The brokerage said growth momentum was improving. Q2FY27 was ahead of estimate, with revenue growth of 4.1% QoQ on a constant currency basis, led by a strong BFSI performance and sequential growth across Manufacturing & Consumer Services and Healthcare & Life Sciences, partly offset by continued weakness in TMT.

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Choice Broking said margins improved on the back of higher capacity utilisation, operating leverage and lower employee stock option (ESOP) costs. However, the annual wage hike is expected to put pressure on profitability in the second half of FY27. The company reported a total contract value (TCV) of $151.5 million during the quarter, while deals worth approximately $30 million were pushed to the third quarter due to documentation delays.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-related deals now account for 36% of the order book. However, the industry-wide trend of shrinking deal sizes and shorter contract tenures remains a key factor to monitor.

Management expects the third quarter to perform better than historical seasonal trends, supported by the ramp-up of large deals and the conversion of contracts deferred from the previous quarter.

In view of the improving growth outlook, the brokerage has raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 8% and 3.4%, respectively.