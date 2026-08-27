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Zerodha @17.5 million clients, Groww @16.9 million: How retail investing built billionaires

Zerodha @17.5 million clients, Groww @16.9 million: How retail investing built billionaires

India’s retail investing landscape has expanded sharply, with Zerodha now serving over 17.5 million clients and Groww reaching 16.9 million active users. The growth of these platforms has not only widened market access but also created substantial fortunes for the entrepreneurs behind India’s new-age brokerage businesses.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:10 AM IST
Zerodha @17.5 million clients, Groww @16.9 million: How retail investing built billionairesThe growth of Zerodha and Groww comes as Indian households increasingly participate in equity markets.

Zerodha did more than bring stock trading online. By making investing simpler, cheaper and more technology-driven, the Bengaluru-based brokerage helped change how millions of Indians participate in financial markets. Founded in 2010, Zerodha built its business around a low-cost model that challenged the traditional brokerage industry.

The company offers zero brokerage on equity delivery and direct mutual fund investments, while its technology platforms have created a wider investing ecosystem. Kite is used for trading, Coin for direct mutual fund investments, Console for portfolio management and Varsity for financial education.

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Zerodha’s retail investing revolution

Zerodha’s approach helped lower the cost and complexity of investing for retail investors. According to Bloomberg News, the brokerage industry in India was largely dependent on physical branches, telephone calls, paperwork and third-party software when Zerodha emerged. The Kamath brothers used a free trading platform from the National Stock Exchange and lower brokerage rates to attract retail investors.

ALSO READ:  From Zerodha, Kotak to Muthoot: The businesses behind India’s new finance fortunes

Bloomberg News reported that Zerodha’s client base grew from 30,000 in 2013 to 800,000 in 2018. The platform now has more than 17.5 million clients.

The company also took a different route from many technology startups by not raising external capital and instead growing through its own revenues. This bootstrapped approach helped Zerodha become one of India’s most profitable fintech companies.

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The success of the platform has translated into substantial personal wealth for its founders. According to Bloomberg News, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath have a combined net worth of $9.9 billion. The brothers began trading in Indian equity markets as teenagers in the late 1990s before founding Zerodha in 2010.

Groww takes retail investing further

Zerodha is not the only platform to benefit from the expansion of retail investing. Groww, founded by Lalit Keshre and three colleagues, brought a consumer-technology approach to investing.

The platform initially focused on distributing mutual funds but expanded into stocks, exchange-traded funds, initial public offerings and futures and options trading as users demanded more products.

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According to Bloomberg News, Groww had 16.9 million active users and total assets of nearly $38 billion as of June 2026. Keshre’s net worth was listed at $1.1 billion.

Metric Zerodha Groww
Founding year 2010 2016
Clients/active users 17.5 million+ clients 16.9 million active users
Total assets Nearly $38 billion
Founders’ net worth $9.9 billion — Nithin & Nikhil Kamath combined $1.1 billion — Lalit Keshre
Initial focus Online stock broking Mutual-fund distribution
Expanded offerings Trading, direct mutual funds, portfolio management, financial education Stocks, ETFs, IPOs, futures and options

Source: Bloomberg News

How retail investing changed India’s wealth landscape

The growth of Zerodha and Groww comes as Indian households increasingly participate in equity markets. Bloomberg News reported that customers are increasingly moving money away from bank deposits and towards equity markets and wealth management.

ALSO READ: STT now accounts for 27% of retail derivatives costs, up from 13% in FY22

The broader shift has also made financial services one of India’s most valuable sectors. According to Bloomberg News, financial firms account for 25% of the 500 biggest companies on the National Stock Exchange.

However, the boom comes with risks. Bloomberg News noted that retail investors are losing money on speculative trades, while a parallel rise in household debt, partly fuelled by digital lending apps, is putting pressure on family finances.

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The rise of Zerodha and Groww therefore represents more than the growth of two brokerage platforms. It shows how lower-cost access, technology and rising retail participation have reshaped India’s investment landscape, while creating substantial wealth for the entrepreneurs behind these platforms.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:10 AM IST
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