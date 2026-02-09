Leading brokerage firm Zerodha has introduced the 'Terminal Mode' for the Kite Trading Platform. Currently, the terminal mode is in 'beta' version, enabling traders and investors to test the new features and give feedback. The platform is aimed at providing a more detailed and professional trading experience to its users.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It also provides extensive screen customisation and integrating key trading tools.

New Features

Under the new terminal mode, users can now customise Kite’s layout, drag and place their marketwatch, charts, order book, and positions wherever they want on the screen. The new terminal also enables them to open multiple pages at once: side by side or in a stacked form. One can also resize each panel based on the preference and screen size.

Earlier, for features such as a margin calculator, a brokerage calculator, or an economic calendar, the user had to leave Kite and visit the Zerodha website.

Now, the brokerage has included all of these inside Kite itself. One can also choose, which widgets to open and keep only what the user needs on the screen.

Advertisement

The online trading platform has also redesigned order book, positions, holdings, and option chain to work seamlessly as adjustable widgets.

The new trading platform available for testing purposes also allows users to save up to 10 customised workspaces, inter change between them instantly, and share layouts with others. Zerodha has included preset templates to help users get started quickly.

User Feedback

On X, users reacted to the new launch. Most of them complained about the glitches appearing in the current app. Others proposed introduction of a trailing stop loss feature, a version of it on linux too and some of them congratulating CEO Nitin Kamath for launching the feature-rich user interface.