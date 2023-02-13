Zomato, PB Fintech, Info Edge, LIC and Delhivery: Target prices for 5 stocks post Q3 results

A handful of companies including Zomato, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Delhivery, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Info Edge recently announced their quarterly results. Info Edge and PB Fintech's numbers were strong, but Zomato's were a mixed bag. LIC's numbers were in line with expectations. Delhivery's quarterly revenue failed to meet analyst estimates.

Zomato

Nuvama said Zomato reported better-than-expected revenues and in line profitability. The gross order value (GOV) in food delivery was flat sequentially because of a decrease in monthly transacting users (MTU) with the closure of the Zomato Pro membership program, increase in dining out and boost in travel. Zomato Gold’s relaunch will be a big boost to growth, it said.

"While growth was impacted, contribution margin improved from 4.5 per cent in Q2FY23 to 5.1 per cent in Q3FY23. Blinkit’s performance was encouraging with 18 per cent QoQ growth in GOV and improvement in profitability," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 74 on the stock.

Emkay said the operating performance was mixed. It said Zomato registered a disappointing muted GOV, but contribution margin in food delivery and Hyperpure revenue growth beat expectations.

The management indicated that ex-quick commerce business achieved break-even in January and sees a good chance of achieving adjusted Ebitda breakeven ex-quick commerce in Q4.

"It remains confident about achieving adjusted Ebitda margin of 4-5 per cent of GOV, in the food delivery business in the medium term. Q3 performance strengthens our belief in the company’s ability to execute & deliver profitable growth, but growth moderation in MTU/GOV remains a concern," Emkay said while suggesting a target of Rs 90 for the stock.

PB Fintech

Nuvama Institutional Equities said PB Fintech's December quarter numbers were strong, as premium throughput increased 70.3 per cent YoY. This, it said, largely drove a 66.1 per cent YoY jump in revenue and also Ebitda loss reduction to Rs 133 crore from Rs 317 crore YoY.

Adjusted Ebitda margin improved in existing/new initiatives segments to 6.1 per cent/29.2 per cent as the company is focused on improving productivity in the core insurance platform and new initiatives while building trail revenues in the credit business, it said.

"Given its market share of 90 per cent-plus in online insurance sales and a growing offline presence, PB is poised to post strong sales. We are cutting FY23E/FY24E Ebitda loss by 8.1/12.2 per cent, yielding a DCF-based TP of Rs 550. Given limited upside, we are downgrading PB to ‘HOLD’," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said Policybazaar’s business performance remains consistent, with high growth and steadily moving to profitability. Unlike digital peers, its long-term estimates have been broadly unchanged since initiating coverage. Path to profitability and pick up in credit business have been better than expected initially, the brokerage said while reducing its fair value on the stock to Rs 700 from Rs 730

Delhivery

ICICI Securities said Delhivery’s December quarter revenue came in lower than its estimates due to delayed recovery in Partial Truckload (PTL) volumes. The management clarified that this was due to network footprint optimisation and subdued volumes in the first few days of December quarter on account of unseasonal rains in Tauru. According to the management, ICICI Securities said, volumes have been picking up steadily since then.

"The management also mentioned that it has been renegotiating contracts with low-paying clients in PTL business. This resulted in PTL yields improving by 4.8 per cent QoQ. Given the slower-than-expected recovery in PTL, we have cut FY24E/25E revenue and Ebitda estimates by 9 per cen each each and target price by 8 per cent," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 425.

With SpotOn’s integration, margin improvement met expectations, but express parcel shipment volume growth was sluggish, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"Since its IPO, Delhivery had a sharp 30 per cent run-up led by two drivers: high e-commerce growth prospects and the company already being profitable in H2FY22. As both these got challenged in H1FY23, the stock was hit violently. While FY23E may still see 13–15 per cent express parcel growth, Delhivery’s story and valuation relies heavily on e-com growth of 15–20 per cent or above for a decade or so," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 360 on the stock.

LIC

Analysts said a multifold rise in December quarter profit for LIC was as per expectations. Emkay Global said LIC is trading on an undemanding valuation of FY24E P/EV of 0.63 times. But given the lack of positive catalysts, it continues to maintain a 'neutral' view on the stock. This brokerage has a target of Rs700 on LIC.

JM Financial expects LIC would be able to maintain its NBMs in the 15-16 per cent range aided by favourable product mix and cost controls. The prevailing valuations at 0.5 times FY25E EV is undemanding and it expects the stock to rerate on the back of its keys strengths: large customer base, huge agency network, strong brand equity and, importantly, the sovereign guarantee attached to LIC policies. The brokerage finds the stock worth Rs 940.

YES Securities has a target of Rs 770 on the stock.

Info Edge

Motilal Oswal said Info Edge delivered a strong revenue growth of 33 per cent YoY, led by 40 per cent growth in the Recruitment vertical. Ebitda margin, it said, rose 450 bps QoQ to 39.1 per cent on account of lower employee costs, advertisement spends, and other expenses (Strong beat). Billings remained strong, up 14.5 per cent, and grew ahead of Motilal's estimates, despite a slowdown in IT hiring.

"Though near-term growth in Recruitment is expected to be adversely impacted by lower IT demand, good medium-term growth in Recruitment should help the company deliver 16 per cent revenue CAGR over FY23-25. With the management investing prudently, some of its current investments should scale up over the medium-to-long term, further contributing to the group's valuation," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 3,800.

Elara said it is positive on Info Edge on robust growth in naukri.com business and synergy from acquired recruitment businesses. It liks Info Edge's consistent improvement in Ebitda margin since the past five quarters.

"We retain our earnings assumptions. Our target of Rs 5,050 (from INR 5,150) ascribes Rs 3,715 per share to naukri.com, Rs 326 per share for 99acres, and Rs 52 for jeevansathi.com. Also, Zomato is valued at $5.5 billion, Policybazaar at $2.7 billion and other investments at book value of Rs 520 crore, after factoring in cash & equivalents of Rs 2,790 crore," it said.

