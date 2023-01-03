scorecardresearch
Zomato shares fall 4% as co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

Zomato said Patidar was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and that the disclosure to stock exchanges was made voluntarily

Zomato said Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato, who built the core tech systems for the company. Tracking the development, the scrip fell 4.31 per cent to hit a low of Rs 57.65 on BSE

Shares of Zomato fell over 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Gunjan Patidar, has tendered his resignation.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," Zomato said in a BSE filing.

Published on: Jan 03, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 03, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
