Zomato shares fall 10% intraday on resignation of key official

Shares of Zomato Ltd plunged 10% intraday on Monday after Rinshul Chandra, COO - Food Ordering and Delivery Business, designated as senior management personnel submitted his resignation. Zomato stock plunged 10% intraday to Rs 189.60 against the previous close of Rs 210.65 on BSE. Market cap of Zomato stood at Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

"We would like to inform that Mr. Rinshul Chandra, COO - Food Ordering and Delivery Business, designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025," said Zomato on BSE.

Later, Zomato stock ended 0.43% lower at Rs 209.75 against the previous close of Rs 210.65 on BSE. A total of 43.28 lakh shares of Zomato changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 88.73 crore on BSE.

The stock of the online food delivery firm is bearish in the short as well as long term as the scrip is stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock has lost 24% in 2025 but risen 10% in a year. It has seen less volatility in the last one year with a beta of 0.9.

In the third quarter of this fiscal, Zomato logged a 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 59 crore against Rs 138 crore in the same period a year ago. It had reported a PAT of Rs 176 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 64 percent YoY to Rs 5,404 crore in Q3 against Rs 3,288 crore a year ago. It had reported a revenue of Rs 4,799 crore in the previous quarter.