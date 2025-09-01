Zydus Wellness shares jump 9% on maiden overseas acquisition

Shares of Zydus Wellness Ltd climbed 8.90 per cent in Monday's trade to touch a high of Rs 2,196 after announcing that its wholly-owned arm, Alidac UK, signed a definitive pact to acquire UK-based Comfort Click along with its subsidiaries in Ireland, the US and India.

The health and wellness player on Friday said that Alidac UK Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comfort Click Ltd (CCL), a UK-headquartered firm with three subsidiaries in Ireland, the US and India, for GBP 239 million (about Rs 2,846 crore). The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

This marks Zydus Wellness' first overseas acquisition and its foray into the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) market. Comfort Click, with operations across the UK and key European markets, reported revenues of GBP 134 million (unaudited) for FY ended June 30, 2025, clocking a five-year CAGR of 57 per cent and an adjusted operating profit of GBP 21 million.

Sharvil Patel, Chairman of Zydus Wellness, said, "The global acquisition of Comfort Click, a leading player in the digital vitamins, minerals and supplements space, is a milestone in our mission to empower consumers with informed choices and wellness-focused solutions."

"This move underscores our aspiration to be a forward-looking company that anticipates consumer needs while ensuring easy access. With Comfort Click, we are strengthening global capabilities, expanding our presence in digital health and personalised wellness, and exploring scalable models that will shape the future of wellbeing," he added.

Tarun Arora, CEO and Whole-time Director of Zydus Wellness, said, "The acquisition of Comfort Click is an important step in building leadership in the wellness domain. It aligns with our strategic vision of expanding Zydus Wellness' international footprint and enhancing our consumer-centric health solutions."

In a separate update, the Glucon-D maker has announced September 18, 2025, as the record date for its maiden stock split in a 1:5 ratio.