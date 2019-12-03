Top stocks to watch out for: CSB Bank, YES Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session according to latest developments.

CSB Bank: Shares of Kerala-based CSB Bank will get listed on exchange bourses BSE and NSE on December 4. The initial public offer (IPO) of CSB Bank was subscribed 87 times on November 26, its final day of bidding process.

YES Bank: Media reports suggested that Capital International, a part of the $1.87-trillion Capital Group based in the US, has committed to invest at least $120 million in the lender. However, YES Bank share price was the top loser on both Sensex and Nifty today. While the stock lost 7.10% to Rs 59.50 on Sensex, it fell 7.57% to Rs 59.20 on Nifty.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The Bank said board meet of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2019, to revalidate the approval for a further period of twelve months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP for up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.

Nestle India: Company board of directors declared third interim dividend of Rs 55 per equity share for 2019 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company of 9.6 crore equity shares of the nominal value of Rs 10 each.

Bajaj Finance: Company has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the unilateral action taken by NSDL for release of valid pledge created by Karvy Stock Broking Limited pursuant to order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The SAT has directed SEBI to grant a personal hearing to the company. Bajaj Finance's current exposure to Karvy Stock Broking Limited as at December 2, 2019 was approximately Rs 312 crore against the pledge of listed shares. Company said issue does not impact rest of company's loan against securities business.

Natco Pharma Limited: The Company had completed the investment of Rs 5 crore in OMRV Hospitals Private Limited in the form of 5,00,000, 0.05% Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (CCCPS) under Private Placement. The Company will be holding 12.81% of the shares on a fully diluted basis of Share Capital of OMRV Hospitals Private Limited.

National Fertilizers Limited: The company has appointed Yash Paul Bhola as Director (Finance), Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personal.

Wipro: IT major announced the launch of advanced cloud Security Operations Centre (SOC) services using Microsoft Azure Sentinel. As part of this integration, Wipro will offer managed cloud SOC services with built in Artificial Intelligence (Al) and orchestration capabilities for rapid threat detection and response for its clients across hybrid cloud environments.

Apollo Tyres: BSE and NSE have asked clarification from the company whether company is entering into partnership with Al-Jomaih Tyres of Saudi Arabia.

Paushak Limited: Company announced that it is now a proud recipient of RESPONSIBLE CARE LOGO from Indian Chemical Council (ICC). Paushak is the 56th company to have permission to use Responsible Care (RC) logo.