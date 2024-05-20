Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.34% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,340.20, up 0.34%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,340.20, up 0.34%. The day's high was ₹1,345.20 and low was ₹1,335.10, and the total traded volume stood at 192,526.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:48 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:48 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:48 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.34%; m-cap at 2.90 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.34% at ₹1,340.20.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
192,526 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 192,526 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.46 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:48 IST stands at 192,526.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.