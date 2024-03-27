Adani Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.34% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares close at ₹542.70, up 1.34%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Power Ltd closed at ₹542.70, up 1.34%. The day's high was ₹543.70 and low was ₹528.35, and the total traded volume stood at 372,901.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 09:25 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 09:25 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 09:25 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.34%; m-cap at 2.04 Lakh Crore
The Adani Power Ltd stock has lost 1.7% in 1 day, gained 0.73% in the 1 week, lost 8.49% in 1 month, gained 2.01% 3 months, gained 38.28% in 6 months, gained 185.25% in 1 year, gained 76.96% in 3 years, and gained 61.31% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹589.45 and 52-week low of ₹166.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.34% at ₹542.70.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
372,901 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 372,901 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 8.63 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.97 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 09:25 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 09:25 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 09:25 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
Adani Power Ltd versus peer group stocks
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Power Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 09:25 IST stands at 372,901.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Adani Power Ltd stock up 0.73% in 5 days
While the Adani Power Ltd share gained 1.7% today, the scip is up 8.49% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 38.28% and one-year return of 185.25%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Adani Power Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.34% intraday against a 1.34% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.