Apollo Hospital share slips 3% post Q4 earnings

Share of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited declined 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3144.70 on BSE after the company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 169.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 209.60 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 1.86 per cent to Rs 2,867.95 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to Rs 2,922.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The share opened 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 3247.00 against the previous close of Rs 3244.40. At 13:19 hours, the stock was trading at 3188.80, down 1.71 per cent on BSE.

The share has gained 126 per cent in one year and risen 32 per cent since the beginning of this year. Apollo Hospitals share stands higher than 100 day, and 200 day moving averages and lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 45,850.05 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a net profit of Rs 136.77 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 431.80 crore in FY20. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY21 stood at Rs 10,560.01 crore against Rs 11,246.80 crore in FY20.

Subsequently, the company said it invested Rs 36.5 crore and its ownership interest in AMPL changed to 25.50 per cent, resulting in loss of control with effect from September 1, 2020.

Hence, the figures for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 are not comparable with the figures for the corresponding period a year ago, the filing said.

"The advent of the digital era has revolutionised healthcare as (we) know it, and will define its future. The Apollo Hospitals Group, as the first adopter of modern healthcare, is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

She further said, "Through our app, Apollo 24/7, we deliver medicines, consults and diagnostic services to people at their homes. This omni-channel approach has allowed us to serve over 27 crore people over the last 500 days."