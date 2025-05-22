Asia Index announces rejig of BSE indices from June 23; check details

Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd, has announced the reconstitution of multiple BSE indices, effective at market open on Monday, June 23, 2025. The reshuffling includes major changes to the BSE Sensex, BSE 100, Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50, and BSE Bankex.

In the upcoming rebalancing of the BSE indices, Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are set to join the BSE Sensex, while Nestle India Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will be replaced. This adjustment signifies a reshuffling within the 30-stock benchmark index.

Additionally, three new additions will be made to the BSE 100 index, with Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Coforge Ltd, and Indus Towers Ltd coming in to replace Bharat Forge Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.

In the BSE Sensex 50, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and Shriram Finance Ltd will be included, while Britannia Industries Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd will be excluded. Correspondingly, Britannia, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, and Indus Towers will be added to the BSE Sensex Next 50 index, in place of InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens.

Finally, the BSE Bankex index will witness a change as IDFC First Bank Ltd steps in to replace Canara Bank.