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Bank of Maharashtra share price: Analyst sees Rs 150-180 long-term target; key levels to watch

Bank of Maharashtra share price: Analyst sees Rs 150-180 long-term target; key levels to watch

MAHABANK85.55(4.71%)

Bank of Maharashtra share price: JM Financial's Akshay Bhagwat sees Rs 95 as a key resistance zone and recommends staggered buying for long-term investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra share price: Analyst sees Rs 150-180 long-term target; key levels to watchAnalyst advises staggered buying between Rs 85 and Rs 70 instead of chasing the rally.

Bank of Maharashtra may be riding the broader rally in PSU banking stocks, but near-term upside could remain capped as the lender approaches a historically significant resistance zone. With the stock trading around Rs 85 and gaining about 4.5% in the session, Akshay Bhagwat, Senior VP of Derivatives Research at JM Financial Ltd has advised investors to avoid a short-term trading mindset and instead approach the counter as a staggered long-term investment.

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Resistance zone in focus
The key technical overhang, according to Bhagwat, lies near Rs 95 — a level he described as an all-time high zone that has proved difficult to conquer. “It’s not easy for the stock to cross the levels of 95, at least in the next two to three-month time horizon,” he said, suggesting that the recent momentum may not automatically translate into an immediate breakout.

That assessment is significant because Bank of Maharashtra has been among the PSU banking names drawing fresh investor attention as sentiment improves across the financial pack. In the broader market discussion as well, PSU banks were identified as one of the strongest pockets, with momentum building in smaller and mid-cap banking names.

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Why the call is tilted to investing, not trading
Rather than recommending aggressive fresh buying at current levels for a quick gain, Bhagwat's strategy is more measured. “Investment is the best way to approach this stock,” he said, underlining that the setup favours patient accumulation over short-term speculation.

His preferred strategy is tranche-based buying between the current market price of around Rs 85 and deeper declines toward the Rs 70 zone. That effectively signals a buy-on-dips approach, allowing investors to average into volatility instead of committing capital at one price point in a stock that may consolidate below resistance.


Long-term payoff could be meaningful
For investors willing to extend their holding period, the technical outlook turns materially more constructive. Bhagwat said investors with a “minimum two years plus” horizon can look at targets of Rs 150 to Rs 180 on the charts.

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The call also fits into the wider market narrative outlined on the show, where banking and financial stocks were seen as leadership pockets even as headline indices remained volatile. Bank of Maharashtra had earlier been flagged among the smaller banking names with “more momentum or juice left” for investors looking beyond the large-cap private banking space.

The takeaway for investors is clear: Bank of Maharashtra may not be an easy momentum chase from current levels, but for those with patience, staggered accumulation could offer a more favourable risk-reward equation than a short-term punt.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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