Bank of Maharashtra share price: Analyst sees Rs 150-180 long-term target; key levels to watch

That assessment is significant because Bank of Maharashtra has been among the PSU banking names drawing fresh investor attention as sentiment improves across the financial pack. In the broader market discussion as well, PSU banks were identified as one of the strongest pockets, with momentum building in smaller and mid-cap banking names.

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Why the call is tilted to investing, not trading

Rather than recommending aggressive fresh buying at current levels for a quick gain, Bhagwat's strategy is more measured. “Investment is the best way to approach this stock,” he said, underlining that the setup favours patient accumulation over short-term speculation.

His preferred strategy is tranche-based buying between the current market price of around Rs 85 and deeper declines toward the Rs 70 zone. That effectively signals a buy-on-dips approach, allowing investors to average into volatility instead of committing capital at one price point in a stock that may consolidate below resistance.



Long-term payoff could be meaningful

For investors willing to extend their holding period, the technical outlook turns materially more constructive. Bhagwat said investors with a “minimum two years plus” horizon can look at targets of Rs 150 to Rs 180 on the charts.

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The call also fits into the wider market narrative outlined on the show, where banking and financial stocks were seen as leadership pockets even as headline indices remained volatile. Bank of Maharashtra had earlier been flagged among the smaller banking names with “more momentum or juice left” for investors looking beyond the large-cap private banking space.

The takeaway for investors is clear: Bank of Maharashtra may not be an easy momentum chase from current levels, but for those with patience, staggered accumulation could offer a more favourable risk-reward equation than a short-term punt.