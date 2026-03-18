‘Biggest bubbles in history’: Robert Kiyosaki predicts gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum prices after bust

The author of the bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has sounded the alarm once again. He believes the global markets are teetering on the brink of a crash.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Kiyosaki laid out a scenario where safe-haven assets and major cryptocurrencies could experience astronomical growth within a year of a market crash.

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“BIGGEST BUBBLE BUST,” he wrote. “I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in histor. What ever the event, the pin is near. It’s not IF. It’s WHEN.” While he remains unsure of the exact catalyst for the meltdown.

Kiyosaki noted precious metals are gearing up for a historic run. “When the bubbles go bust I predict gold will hit $35,000 an ounce one year after the gold bubble goes pop,” he said.

Currently in India, gold is trading around Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). If gold were to actually hit $35,000 an ounce, that domestic rate would convert to roughly Rs 10 lakh per 10 grams, at an exchange rate of Rs 92 against the dollar. US gold futures have declined nearly 5% in March.

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Silver isn't being left behind in Kiyosaki's list either. “I predict silver to hit $200 an ounce a year after the bust,” he added.

iIf silver reaches $200 an ounce at a Rs 92/dollar exchange rate, the Indian rate would jump from the current MCX level of Rs 2.52 lakh per kg to roughly Rs 5.92 lakh per kg.

Kiyosaki also shared eye-popping targets for the two largest cryptocurrencies, both of which have seen significant downside pressure recently.

“I predict Bitcoin will hit $ 750,000 a coin a year after the crash,” he predicted.

A $750,000 Bitcoin would be worth around Rs 6.90 crore per coin at the Rs 92 per dollar exchange rate. This prediction comes as Bitcoin has been cooling off, with prices down over 34% in the last six months.

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Similarly, for Ethereum. “And i predict Ethereum to be $95000 a year after crash,” Kiyosaki wrote.

This means a single Ethereum coin would be worth around Rs 87.40 lakh (Rs 92 per dollar exchange rate). Ethereum prices have declined 47% in the last six months.

“What do you think prices will be a year after the next GFC? Time to get richer?” Kiyosaki concluded.