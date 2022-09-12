'BRAHMASTRA' steals the show on D-Street; shares of firms rallied up to 6,000% since Covid lows

Brahmastra is the buzzword of the town. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra’s Hindi version crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews. The movie was released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi and four other languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Like the movie, there are ‘BRAHMASTRA’ stocks which have been also buzzing in the domestic equity market due to their robust return since the Covid lows. Market watchers are still bullish on a couple of stocks.

For the article, we have taken solid performers from select alphabets and given an abbreviation as ‘BRAHMASTRA’. This includes players like Borosil Renewables, RHI Magnesita India, Adani Total Gas, HFCL, Mastek, Adani Enterprises, Saregama India, Tanla Platforms, Redington, and Adani Transmission. These stocks have rallied between 300 per cent and 6,000 per cent since Covid lows.

Starting with the letter ‘B’, shares of Brightcom Group have rallied 2,551 per cent since March 23, 2020. It was followed by Borosil Renewables (up 1,688 per cent), Balaji Amines (1,560 per cent), Birlasoft (534 per cent), Bharat Electronics (454 per cent), Bharat Dynamics (397 per cent), Balrampur Chini Mills (388 per cent), Brigade Enterprises (347 per cent) and Blue Dart Express (329 per cent).

From the list, CD Equisearch is bullish on Balaji Amines with a target price of Rs 4,542, indicating an upside of nearly 24 per cent from the current market price. Antique Stock Broking is positive on Bharat Dynamics with a target price of Rs 1,165.

Coming to the alphabet ‘R’, shares of RHI Magnesita India, Redington, Radico Khaitan and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers soared 402 per cent, 367 per cent, 338 per cent and 333 per cent, respectively, during the same period. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 130 per cent to 59,793 on September 9, 2022, against 25,981.24 on March 23, 2020.

The period stood highly volatile for the domestic equity market due to a couple of factors including outflows by foreign institutional investors in the recent past, geopolitical crisis, rising inflation and interest rates, among others.

As many as five stocks starting from the alphabet ‘A’ in the BSE 500 index gained over 1,000 per cent during the same period. Adani Group of firms including Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Ports surged 3,975 per cent, 2,697 per cent, 2,017 per cent, 1,615 per cent, 1,446 per cent and 337 per cent, respectively.

Edelweiss Wealth Research is bullish on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,007. “Sustainable market share gains at Mundra (containers particularly), expansion of LPG, LNG terminals at Mundra and Dhamra and the upcoming Vizhingham port are likely to keep volume growth ticking in double digits for the next 3-4 years,” Edelweiss said.

Other stocks on the list including APL Apollo Tubes, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Allcargo Logistics, Affle (India), Asahi India Glass, Ashok Leyland, Astral and Aarti Drugs also jumped between 310 per cent and 850 per cent. Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, last month, initiated coverage on Affle, a leading digital advertising player, with a ‘Buy’ rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 1,495. Shares of Affle were at Rs 1,307.95 on September 9.

From the letters ‘H’ and ‘M’, shares of HFCL increased by 827 per cent since Covid lows. Other companies including Hikal, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, HLE Glascoat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mastek and Mindtree delivered between 340 per cent and 890 per cent return to investors.

Among the companies starting from the letter ‘S’ and ‘T’, Saregama India gained 1,617 per cent, Shree Renuka Sugars (1,331 per cent) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (5,945 per cent).

Suzlon Energy, Schaeffler India, SRF, Sobha, Sonata Software, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Sundaram-Clayton, Solar Industries India, SKF India, Tanla Platforms, Tata Chemicals, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors, Tata Power Company, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), The Indian Hotels Company, Timken India, Trident, Triveni Turbine and Tube Investments of India gained between 300 per cent and 2,100 per cent since Covid lows.